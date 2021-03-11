Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capital Management Associates NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.21 and its 200 day moving average is $219.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

