Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.