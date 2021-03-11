Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 496,732 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GVO Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 62,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,287,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 137,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,929,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.