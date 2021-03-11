Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

