Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day moving average is $219.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

