Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

