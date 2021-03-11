Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 13.9%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s stock price was down 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

