Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
NASDAQ:MIST opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.
