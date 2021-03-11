Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

