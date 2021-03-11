Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, an increase of 318.5% from the February 11th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,415.0 days.

Millicom International Cellular stock remained flat at $$38.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

