MimbleWimbleCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $264.62 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $24.70 or 0.00043283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.12 or 0.00411990 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.83 or 0.06130890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,712,938 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

