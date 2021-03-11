Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,847 shares in the company, valued at $56,476,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $13,334,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

