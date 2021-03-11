Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.99

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.81, with a volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock worth $3,438,075. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

