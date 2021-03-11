Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 110,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 791,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

