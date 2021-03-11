Minter Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $575,584.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $45.28 million and $575,584.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00497163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $330.09 or 0.00578218 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,796,585,596 coins and its circulating supply is 3,591,376,029 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.