MIR COIN (MIR) One Day Volume Tops $44,982.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $44,982.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00496869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.69 or 0.00574943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00074906 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

