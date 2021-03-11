Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.50

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $17.25. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 54,363 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

