Mirror Protocol Market Cap Reaches $296.76 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $6.92 or 0.00012001 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $296.76 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.00501245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.94 or 0.00563627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072875 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,889,665 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

