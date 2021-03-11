Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $16.97

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for about $16.97 or 0.00029546 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $493,289.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.90 or 0.00506419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.92 or 0.00588267 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00073333 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 963,663 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

