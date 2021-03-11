Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.00 or 0.00020816 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and $88,184.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.00501245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.94 or 0.00563627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,189,452 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

