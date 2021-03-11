Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for about $704.22 or 0.01235683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and $395,777.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.13 or 0.00496802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00564900 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073962 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 36,715 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

