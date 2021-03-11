Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Cap of $14.29 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for $45.05 or 0.00077731 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $422,016.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.97 or 0.00505484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00064590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00054043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.46 or 0.00578792 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072533 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 317,094 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

