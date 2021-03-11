Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) PT Raised to $24.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

AVO stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.