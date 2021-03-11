Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $489,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NARI stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.62. 20,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,123. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

