Mithaq Capital Spc Acquires 35,400 Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $369,576.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $2,521,997.55.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 21,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,388. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,245,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.