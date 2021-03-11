Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Up 420.2% in February

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, an increase of 420.2% from the February 11th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.8 days.

MHVYF stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.03). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

