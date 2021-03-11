Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Up 420.2% in February

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, an increase of 420.2% from the February 11th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.8 days.
MHVYF stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.14.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.03). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.