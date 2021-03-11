Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $670.93 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,629 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $670,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 232.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 374.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 101,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 266.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 281.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.