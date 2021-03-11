Mixin (XIN) Trading Up 317.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 129.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $672.70 or 0.01180046 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $358.12 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 317.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,370 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

