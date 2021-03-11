Mizuho Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $371.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.81. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $382.46. The stock has a market cap of $368.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.