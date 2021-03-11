Mizuho Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $55.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $92,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

