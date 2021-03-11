Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -519.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

