Mizuho Upgrades bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Buy

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.