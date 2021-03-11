MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in February

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the February 11th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJARF remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 108,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,342. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. MJardin Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
MJardin Group Company Profile
