MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in February

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the February 11th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJARF remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 108,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,342. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. MJardin Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and sale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting, design, operational, and other management services, such as strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management and oversight to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

