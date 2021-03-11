MKM Partners Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $46.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $36.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

UNFI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE UNFI traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. 110,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,346. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,000,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 436,960 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 147,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 307,613 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 163,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.