MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after buying an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 194,445 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,614,000 after buying an additional 64,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

