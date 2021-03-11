Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,256. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

