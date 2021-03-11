Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MWK. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of MWK opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.15). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

