Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

MWK opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $708.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.