Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MWK. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

MWK opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.15). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

