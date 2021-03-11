Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

NYSE:MOH traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $218.14. 9,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.75. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

