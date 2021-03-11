Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,588,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,451 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 7.29% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $1,337,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 58,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

