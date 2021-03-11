Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

