Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Purchases 5,546 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Mike Powell acquired 5,546 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33).

Shares of LON MNDI traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,830 ($23.91). 760,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,976. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,789.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,681.09. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNDI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,824.29 ($23.83).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

