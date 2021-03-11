Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.42 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.42 million and $27,375.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.64 or 0.00380982 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

