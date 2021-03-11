Monolith Price Tops $0.31 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $27,886.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00052469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00715869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.