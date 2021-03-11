Monolith Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $11.27 million and $63,259.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00694463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034326 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

