Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after purchasing an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

