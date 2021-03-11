Morgan Stanley Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $106.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.85.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $46,895,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

