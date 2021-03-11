Morgan Stanley Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $73.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.61.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,769,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 6,353.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,640,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $831,551,000 after buying an additional 18,351,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oracle by 4,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,300,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

