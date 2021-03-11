Morgan Stanley Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $160.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,149. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 161.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,173. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

