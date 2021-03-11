Morgan Stanley Boosts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $53.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of LUNG opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $10,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,605,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

